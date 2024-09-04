NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 225,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,446,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.