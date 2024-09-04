Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,627,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.46. 204,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.05 and its 200 day moving average is $238.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

