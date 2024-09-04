Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

