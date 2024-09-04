Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 173,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

