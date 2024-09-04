Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

NYSE JCE remained flat at $15.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 112,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,692. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

