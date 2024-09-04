Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:NPCT)

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NPCT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

