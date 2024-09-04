Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

JQC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 787,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,387. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

