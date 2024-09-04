Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

DIAX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 53,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

