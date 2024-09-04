Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
DIAX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 53,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
