Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE JLS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $18.48.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.