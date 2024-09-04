Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JLS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

