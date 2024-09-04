Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 4,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.31.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
