Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 986,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,831. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
