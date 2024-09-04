Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $9.45.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

