Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.