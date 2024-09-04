Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

ORCL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,302. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

