Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Intel by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

