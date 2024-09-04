Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.45 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.47.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %

BLK opened at $886.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $843.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $810.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

