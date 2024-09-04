Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

