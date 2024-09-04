Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 175 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average is $127.46. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

