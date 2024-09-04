Pacific Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.