Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $477,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,179,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.