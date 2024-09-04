Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $578.35. 51,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,340. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $601.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $550.26 and a 200-day moving average of $542.09.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.