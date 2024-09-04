Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $107.06 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.06 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 106,940,788 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.