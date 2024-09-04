Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock worth $420,470,807. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.