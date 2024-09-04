Pettee Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $351,774,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $142,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

SPGI opened at $512.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $517.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

