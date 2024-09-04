Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 26,352 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,352 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after buying an additional 1,840,424 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 24,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.3% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 69,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

