Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Corteva Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

