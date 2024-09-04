PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PAXS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,772. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

