PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PAXS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,772. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
