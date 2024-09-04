PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 64,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,568. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

