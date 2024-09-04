PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $19.77.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

