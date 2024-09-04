PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PFN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 281,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

