PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. 201,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,571. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.