PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 481,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

