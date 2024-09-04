ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.