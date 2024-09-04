Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 774,854 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $493,715,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

