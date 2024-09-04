Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $59,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after acquiring an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,512,000 after purchasing an additional 603,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

CBRE Group stock opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $118.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

