Quantum (QUA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.02

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $40.02 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,094.64 or 1.00132817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

