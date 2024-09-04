Ranmali Bopitiya Sells 36,175 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $650,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oscar Health Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

