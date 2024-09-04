REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Sells $115,600.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 342,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.