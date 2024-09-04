Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $76.62 Million

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $76.62 million and approximately $895,881.88 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09741071 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $937,176.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

