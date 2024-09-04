Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 4th (AA, ALAB, ATRC, BALL, BYD, CPNG, ERJ, FCX, GGAL, NDAQ)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 4th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a hold rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

