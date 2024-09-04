Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,891 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $46,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

