Robert W. Baird Cuts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $212.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $11.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 258,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,809. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

