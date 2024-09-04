Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 43,922 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $51,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJR traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

