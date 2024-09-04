Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $16.14 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after buying an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 234,715 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,701,000 after acquiring an additional 68,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,572. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

