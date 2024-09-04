Sanjit Biswas Sells 93,107 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $2,858,880.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. 2,773,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Samsara by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

