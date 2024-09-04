Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,598 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,502,000 after acquiring an additional 628,056 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 381,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $79.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.