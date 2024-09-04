Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,081,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 263,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

