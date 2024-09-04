Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $204,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.40. 1,399,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36. The company has a market cap of $413.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

