Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.94. 809,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,939,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.