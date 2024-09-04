Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.35. The stock had a trading volume of 362,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

